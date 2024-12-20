Delhi Police nab cyber fraudster from Kolkata

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old cyber fraudster for duping a Delhi based man of Rs 23 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Ayan Das, from Kolkata in West Bengal, allegedly supplied victims’ bank accounts to fraud syndicates on a commission basis, police said.

During the operation, five smartphones, a laptop, five cheque books, a passbook, and three proprietorship stamps were recovered from his possession, a police officer said.

A Delhi based man, Srinivasan AK (56) lodged a complaint that he was duped into investing Rs 23 lakh in a fraudulent trading platform, he said.

The accused and his accomplices lured Srinivasan by giving him stock recommendations on social media. After gaining his trust, they invited him to join a premium trading platform to invest, the officer said.

Despite showing virtual profits of Rs 39 lakh, his withdrawal requests were denied, and additional deposits were demanded, he added.

Realising he had been scammed, the victim reported the matter to the Cyber Police of southwest district, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Choudhary. A team was formed to investigate the money trail, which led them to Kolkata. On November 27, a raid was conducted, resulting in the arrest of Das, who had previously worked at a bank in Kolkata, police added.