Delhi Police nab criminal duo in violent riot case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two criminals in connection with a violent riot and attempted murder case reported at Samaypur Badli Police Station. Acting on information from an anonymous source at the Crime Branch, the police apprehended the two suspects.



The arrested accused were identified as Rajbir, also known as Captain or Mayank, and Tushar also known as Tota, both residents of Samaypur Badli, Delhi. According to the Police, the arrest occurred at an OYO Hotel near the Sultanpuri Bus Terminal where the duo was reportedly celebrating a friend’s marriage anniversary.

The Crime Branch team acted on confidential tips and conducted the raid.

Rajbir, previously flagged as a ‘Bad Character’ by the local authorities, has a history of involvement in criminal activities, including robbery, extortion, and a prior juvenile murder case. On January 29, a case was filed after Rajbir, Tushar, and several accomplices allegedly assaulted Anil’s home in Siraspur, aiming to harm him and his family with bricks and batons, fueled by a rivalry for local dominance. Several of the attackers were detained following the incident, but Rajbir and Tushar evaded capture until now.

Rajbir’s criminal record is extensive, with involvement in nine prior cases, ranging from armed robbery to attempted murder. The accused Tushar has a significant history as well, including past charges of murder as a juvenile, which led him to tattoo ‘DEATH’ on his neck as a symbol of his notoriety in the community. Both men are now subject to legal proceedings under Section 41.1 (ba) of the CrPC.