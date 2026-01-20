Delhi Police nab 3 in extortion case; habitual offender caught

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to extort money from a local businessman and, in a separate incident, apprehended a hardened habitual offender following a violent confrontation with police personnel.

In the extortion case, the accused were arrested within hours of a complaint after a scrap trader was threatened with death if he failed to pay Rs 20 lakh.

The complainant, a 52-year-old resident of Rohini Sector 11, received the threatening call on the night of January 15, during which the caller invoked a recent firing incident in Paschim Vihar to instil fear.

Despite being informed that the victim was a heart patient, the threats continued the following day, prompting him to approach the police.

An FIR was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Given the seriousness of the case, multiple teams were constituted under senior officers, using technical surveillance and field intelligence.

Analysis of call records led investigators to a Rohini-based mobile number, and real-time location tracking enabled a swift raid.

The arrested accused were identified as Chirag Mahendru (25), alleged to be the mastermind, Ashutosh Kumar Pandey (26), a taxi driver, and Ankit Mishra (26), an accountant. Police said further investigation is underway to determine their possible involvement in other extortion cases.

In a separate incident the next day, Head Constable Kuldeep and Constable Neeraj showed exceptional courage while on patrol near Gupta Colony.

Acting on a tip-off about an armed criminal planning a robbery, they intercepted Ravi alias Panchi, a known offender.

The accused attacked the policemen with a knife, injuring both, but was overpowered before he could use a loaded country-made pistol recovered from his possession.

Both injured policemen were treated and discharged. Ravi, who has a history of 12 criminal cases, has been booked under relevant provisions of the BNS and

the Arms Act.