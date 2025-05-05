Delhi Police nab 10 Bangladeshis

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s foreign cell has arrested ten Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the capital city. According to the police, the operations, conducted separately by East Delhi and North-West Delhi police teams, are part of a broader campaign to identify and deport illegal immigrants, especially those from Bangladesh.

Six Bangladeshi women were arrested by the East Delhi Police on April 29, following a targeted operation led by the staff of Police Station Mandawali.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team headed by Inspector Bhupesh Kumar, SHO Mandawali, and supervised by ACP Mayur Vihar, Rohitash Meena, raided locations in Mandawali and Paharganj. The women, residing without legal documentation, were identified as Mim Akhtar, Meena Begum, Sheikh Munni, Payal Sheikh, Sonia Akhtar, and Taniya Khan. They had been living in India for periods ranging from eight months to two years.

The East Delhi Police launched this special drive on November 19, 2024, and have since identified and deported 15 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Officials confirmed that the deportation process for the six newly apprehended women has been initiated with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

Legal proceedings under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and relevant provisions of BNS have also begun against them and those who aided their illegal entry. In a separate but parallel operation, the North-West Delhi’s Foreigners Cell arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area on May 3.

The team, led by Inspector Vipin Kumar and supervised by ACP Ranjeet Dhaka, launched the operation based on intelligence that some illegal immigrants had disguised themselves as transgenders to avoid detection.

Surveillance confirmed their presence, and all four, Armaan alias Isha, Arif alias Shilpa, Jahid alias Mousam, and Babul alias Pakhi, were detained. Investigations revealed they had entered India illegally via porous borders and reached Delhi by train.

To conceal their identities, they underwent physical transformations including surgeries and hormonal treatments.

Two mobile phones with the banned IMO app were seized. All four accused were handed over to FRRO, RK Puram, as authorities continue efforts to trace and deport illegal immigrants.