Delhi Police marks Int’l Women’s Day

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police observed International Women’s Day 2026 across several districts through awareness campaigns, community outreach and public engagement programmes aimed at promoting women’s safety, empowerment and legal awareness.

Activities held in the run-up to and on the day included self-defence training sessions, lectures on “good touch and bad touch”, cyber safety awareness drives, health check-up camps, a women’s scooty rally and felicitation ceremonies. The initiatives focused on increasing awareness about women’s rights, personal safety and available police support systems. In the North-West district, a self-defence session was conducted at GGS School in Adarsh Nagar to train students in basic safety techniques. Similar programmes were organised under the Parivartan Cell and Nazuk Scheme.

In Outer-North district, police organised an awareness programme with Pahal NGO at Mahila Park in Rohini, focusing on legal rights, cyber safety and the Himmat Plus.

Workshops and lectures were also held in Rohini, South, South-East, Dwarka and West districts. A women’s scooty rally from Maurice Nagar to Miranda House and a felicitation of women police personnel in East district were among the highlights.