Delhi Police makes history with All-Women Contingent leading 75th Republic Day parade

In a groundbreaking move to champion gender equality and women's empowerment, the Delhi Police is set to feature an exclusive all-women contingent during the 75th Republic Day parade on January 26. This marks a historic first for the force, as the marching contingent will exclusively comprise female personnel, with 80 percent of the participants hailing from the northeastern states.

Leading this initiative is woman IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan, who will command a contingent of 194 female head constables and constables. The daily practice sessions at the Kartavya Path underscore the dedication and preparation of these participants for the grand event.

Delhi's recruitment policy from the northeastern states is aimed at fostering a connection between law enforcement and communities from that region, contributing to a more diverse and representative police force.

Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu highlighted the enthusiasm among the participants, all of whom are making their debut appearance in the parade. He emphasized that this all-women contingent is not only a milestone for the Delhi Police but also a representation of the people from the northeast in the force.

Adding to the array of achievements, this year's Republic Day parade will see the women's pipe band, led by constable Ruyangunuo Kense, playing the "Delhi Police Song." The inclusion of women in key roles, such as leading the pipe band, signifies a departure from traditional norms.

The decision to feature an all-women marching contingent aligns with the Defense Ministry's call for increased representation of women across contingents, bands, and tableaux in the Republic Day parade.

With a rich history of participating in every Republic Day parade since India's inception as a Republic in 1950, the Delhi Police has been awarded the title of the best marching contingent 15 times, with the most recent recognition in 2021.

The inclusion of the all-women marching contingent is poised to capture the attention of spectators and serve as an inspiring showcase of progress within the Indian law enforcement landscape.