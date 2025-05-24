Delhi Police launches revamped ZIPNET website with enhanced features

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday launched a revamped version of the ZIPNET (Zonal Integrated Police Network) website with an advanced user interface and improved search functionality aimed at enhancing interstate collaboration and citizen services, an official said.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora inaugurated the updated platform at the Delhi Police Headquarters in the presence of senior officers.

The website can now be accessed via the Delhi Police’s official portal as well as directly at https://zipnet.delhipolice.gov.in, said Arora.

ZIPNET, a vital tool for crime tracking and inter-state coordination, has been technologically upgraded to cater to the requirements of the modern law enforcement

landscape, he added.

The officer said the platform enables eight member states — Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh — to share and access real-time data on criminals, missing persons, unidentified dead bodies (UIDBs) and stolen

vehicles.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said the “updated ZIPNET portal is a step forward in using technology for better service delivery to both law enforcement agencies

and citizens”.

Delhi Police’s website now features a modern interface, advanced search tools, and bilingual access. Users can report or search for missing persons, unidentified bodies, stolen or unclaimed vehicles, and lost mobiles.

The update enhances data sharing and public access to policing services.