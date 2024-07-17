Delhi Police launches handbook

NEW DELHI: In a significant move towards improving business operations and city security, the Delhi Police Licensing Unit unveiled an informative handbook aimed at hotel and lodging house operators on Tuesday.



The booklet, launched by the Special Commissioner of Police Licensing and Legal, is designed to assist operators in obtaining and maintaining licenses for their establishments.

The Licensing Unit, responsible for overseeing licenses for arms, explosives, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, press, auditoriums, amusement parks, swimming pools, and performance licenses, is dedicated to providing prompt and quality service to all under its motto, “Citizens First.”

B.S. Jaiswal, Joint CP Licensing, highlighted that the new handbook aims to streamline Delhi’s business environment by raising awareness among stakeholders and simplifying the licensing process.

It provides clear regulatory insights, step-by-step instructions, and highlights legal standards and the Unified MHA Portal.

Jaiswal emphasised that adhering to these guidelines will enhance compliance, bolster Delhi’s hospitality sector, and reinforce city security.