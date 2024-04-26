Delhi Police launches ‘Delta-48’ unit to improve night patrol coordination

NEW DELHI: In an effort to maintain vigilance during night shifts and enhance coordination among officers, the Delhi Police has introduced a four-personnel unit called ‘Delta-48’.

Delta-48 served as a call sign for officers to communicate with each other during night patrols and operations. Each police station and district in the national capital has its own unique call signs.

The initiative was launched by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla following his appointment.

This Delta-48 team includes four officials - constables and head constables - who work in rotating shifts in the New Delhi district.

They not only keep the police personnel alert during night duty but also ensure that they are provided with tea, snacks, and fluorescent jackets to the patrolling staff from 8 pm to 6 am.

The New Delhi district houses the president, prime minister, parliament and parliamentarians and has 10 police stations. Each police station employs about 100 police staff, including three police inspectors.

On April 17, around 28 bikers were nabbed with the coordinated effort of Parliament Street and Kartavya Path police station staff for allegedly driving recklessly.

Praising the effectiveness of Delta-48 initiative, DCP Mahla told PTI, “We managed to nab all of the bikers within 30 minutes or so as our staff was on alert at various checkpoints and intersections. All thanks to good communication and coordination by the New Delhi patrolling staff and to my two officials, who kept alerting our patrolling staff the whole night.”

According to DCP’s directions, the Delta-48 officials must visit the patrolling staff at least twice in the night and submit a report of their visits to his office.

Senior Delhi police officers will also conduct surprise checks at the checkpoints, police stations and barricades as night Gazetted Officers in their districts.