Delhi Police launches campaign to rein in drunk driving, bike stunts on New Year's Eve

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has rolled out an intensified enforcement plan to curb drunk driving, motorcycle stunts, and traffic violations as part of a citywide road safety campaign on New Year's Eve, officials said on Wednesday. The special drive aims to prevent accidents and ensure public safety during New Year celebrations. Strict action will be taken against motorists found driving under the influence of alcohol, performing stunts on motorcycles, overspeeding or violating traffic rules, they said. According to a senior officer, additional personnel have been deployed across the city, especially at party hotspots, busy markets, major intersections, arterial roads and vulnerable stretches prone to congestion and accidents. "A comprehensive plan has been drawn up to ensure public safety, prevent accidents and deter violations that could endanger lives," the officer said.

Multiple integrated checkpoints have been set up at strategic locations to check drunk driving and rash behaviour, while special teams will crack down on bikers performing stunts, drivers speeding, and groups attempting to create public nuisance, he said. "The use of breath analysers and modern enforcement equipment has been intensified, along with continuous night patrolling," he added. Another officer said senior officials are personally supervising the arrangements, and coordination has been strengthened between traffic police, district police units and PCR teams to ensure quick response to any emergency. Control rooms will monitor the movement of traffic round-the-clock through CCTV cameras and other surveillance systems, he said. The objective of the arrangements is not only enforcement but also prevention, with teams instructed to remain highly visible on roads to deter violations and reassure the public, he said. Emergency response mechanisms have also been reinforced to deal with accidents, medical emergencies or law and order situations during late-night celebrations, the officer said.