Delhi police launches 24/7 helplines for women’s safety

NEW DELHI: Delhi police has strengthened its commitment to women’s safety with its 24/7 emergency helpline *1091* and WhatsApp contact *7835075012*, both free and available around the clock for immediate assistance to women in distress.

These services offer essential physical, mental, and psychological support, making police assistance more accessible to women across Delhi. The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) promotes these resources through self-defence training in schools, colleges, and jhuggi clusters.