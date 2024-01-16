Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of R-Day parade rehearsals

New Delhi:The Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory on traffic restrictions near the India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals, officials said.



According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade rehearsals shall be held on Kartavya Path on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavya Path, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on these dates, the advisory said.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, it said.

As a result, the traffic will be diverted. Consequently, congestion is likely to take place on these roads and motorists are requested to follow directions of traffic police personnel. People are also requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience, the advisory said. The motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent- round about RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi, the advisory added.