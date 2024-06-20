Delhi Police intensify probe into food joint murder case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has intensified its investigation into the Rajouri Garden food joint murder case.



Meanwhile, a foreign-based gangster has reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing in a social media post.

A man, identified as Aman (26), a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, was shot dead Tuesday late evening by two men. The incident occurred while he was sitting with a woman at the Burger King outlet situated at the J Block of Rajouri Garden. Police said that they have recovered a CCTV footage in which the man is seen entering the eatery where the woman was already waiting.

Minutes after he sat there, two men came and sprayed him with bullets, firing nearly 10-15 rounds to leave him dead on the spot, the officer said, adding that the attackers fled from the spot.

Gangsters Himanshu Bhau and his brother Naveen Bali, currently residing abroad, claimed responsibility for the murder via social media.

In a social media post, Himanshu Bhau stated, “The murder that took place in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, is the responsibility of me (Himanshu Bhau, and my brother Naveen Bali). This individual was involved in the murder of our brother, Shakti Dada, and today we took revenge. Everyone else involved will also face the same fate soon. Ram-Ram to all brothers, Neeraj Bawana Gang, Kala Kharmpur Gang, and Neeraj Faridpur Gang (Ajit Kalia, Devilal Prithla). Bhau Gang since 2020. We have taken 40 lives in revenge for 14; count them.”

Himanshu Bhau, a native of Rohtak district in Haryana, had a Red Corner Notice issued against him by Interpol in 2023. He faces numerous charges and a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh. Allegedly, he fled India in 2022 using a fake passport, with his last known location being in Portugal.

The Himanshu Bhau gang is implicated in over 18 cases involving murder, fraud, robbery, and extortion.

Police records show that Bhau has 10 cases registered in Rohtak, 7 in Jhajjar, and 1 in North Delhi. Haryana Police has announced a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh, while Delhi Police has offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his capture. Remarkably, Himanshu Bhau is only 22 years old.