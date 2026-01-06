Delhi Police inaugurates Pink Booth, integrated post at DU North Campus

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday inaugurated two new police booths, including a dedicated Pink Booth for women, at Delhi University’s North Campus to enhance safety, visibility and community policing in one of the city’s busiest student zones.

Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh jointly inaugurated the facilities, located near Miranda House College and the Arts Faculty. Senior officers of the Delhi Police and university officials were present at the ceremony.

The Pink Booth has been set up at the corner of Miranda House facing Patel Chest, an area surrounded by women’s colleges such as Miranda House and Daulat Ram College. It will have round-the-clock deployment of women police personnel to strengthen safety for women students and staff.

The Integrated Police Booth has been established at Gate No. 4 of the Arts Faculty on Chhatra Marg, a key location that frequently witnesses student protests, marches and public demonstrations.

Police officials said the sites were selected after detailed surveys to ensure constant police presence in areas with high student footfall and public activity.

Both booths will function as easily accessible grievance redressal points, enabling quicker police response and promoting community-oriented policing within the university environment.

The facilities are equipped with computers, Wi-Fi, printers, CCTV systems with display screens, first-aid kits, wireless communication sets, anti-riot gear, as well as drinking water and refreshment facilities.

Students, faculty members and the general public will be able to lodge e-FIRs, file cyber complaints and lost-item reports, and carry out tenant or domestic help verification at the booths.

The booths will also provide immediate assistance to women in distress and facilitate coordination with the concerned police stations when required.

Delhi Police officials said the initiative reflects the force’s commitment to creating a safe, student-friendly campus through enhanced visibility and proactive engagement.

While the Pink Booth underscores the focus on women’s safety and dignity, the Integrated Police Booth is expected to act as a bridge between students, faculty and police authorities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Singh appreciated the role of the North District Police in maintaining campus security, while Commissioner Golcha assured the university of continued cooperation and support. Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta proposed expanding the initiative to other university locations.