Delhi Police in transition: New SHOs to be appointed

New Delhi: Delhi Police is currently witnessing a significant transformation from top to bottom as an extensive revamp is underway. The anticipation now rests on the appointment of Station House Officers (SHOs) as more than 100 inspectors at Delhi Police Headquarters have undergone interviews for the coveted position.



Delhi Police Chief Sanjay Arora initiated the appointment process through a screening committee in November 2022 to ensure transparency in the selection of SHOs. Interviews for inspectors from the batches of 1998, 1999, 2004, and 2005 have been conducted under this procedure. It is expected that a list of around 50 SHOs will be released soon.

The screening committee comprised Special CPs from both zones, Special CP Vigilance, and Intelligence. Interviews were conducted based on 10 parameters, and inspectors scoring 70 percent or above were selected to form the panel. The selection process involved video recording the interviews for secure storage until the next screening process. Appeals against the panel’s decisions will be considered by a committee headed by the Commissioner.

Since assuming charge on August 1, 2022, Commissioner Sanjay Arora released the first list on November 1, 2022, resulting in the transfer of 39 inspectors, with 20 being appointed as SHOs. The second list, released on April 25 last year, saw the transfer of 71 inspectors, with 39 being appointed as SHOs. Several SHOs who had been in one station for up to three years before this had caused delays in the transfer-posting process.

The headquarters had shortlisted over 100 inspectors for interviews. Initially, it was anticipated that the transfer-posting process would commence after January 26. However, with the recent comprehensive changes at the top level, the lower-level transfer process will likely be expedited.

Inspectors with five years of experience in security, ACIR, police medals, and communication skills, and those who have served as inspectors in Special Cell, Crime Branch, and cyber units for a year will benefit. Priority was given to inspectors in Police stations, CBI, ED, NIA, and Excise. A degree in policing along with professional-legal knowledge were also considered.

Those with significant penalties in the last five years had 10 points deducted, and those with minor penalties had 5 points deducted. Out of a total of 125, those scoring 87.5 or more have been placed in the select panel, from which SHOs are expected to be appointed soon.