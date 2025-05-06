Delhi Police & IMD join hands for timely weather alerts and emergency readiness

NEW DELHI: To enhance preparedness for weather-caused disruptions, the Delhi Police will establish a coordination mechanism with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to receive timely alerts on adverse weather conditions in the national Capital, an official said on Monday.

The officer said that early communication from the IMD will enable the police to take prompt preventive measures, particularly in managing traffic disruptions and public safety risks arising from extreme weather events such as heavy rainfall, dust storms and heatwaves.

“This initiative will allow us to mobilise resources in advance and issue necessary traffic advisories to the public,” the police officer stated.

He further said their goal is to ensure swift response and maintain order during any weather-induced disruption.

“Though, we are totally ready to deal with any kind of traffic conditions in the national capital. But weather alerts in advance will also help us understand how to maintain traffic in locations where usually we see heavy traffic chaos after rain spells,” another officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Integrating weather alerts into police planning is expected to reduce the impact of bad weather on city infrastructure and traffic. Key traffic corridors and low-lying areas prone to waterlogging

will be monitored closely.

Additionally, the Delhi Police will disseminate real-time information to citizens through their official social media handles and helpline services, ensuring timely public advisories.

An intense storm, with a wind speed of 80 kilometres per hour and heavy rain, hit Delhi in the early hours of Friday, killing five people and causing widespread waterlogging in the national capital. On Friday, authorities received around 300 complaints regarding uprooted trees and branches, damaging several vehicles.

According to data from the IMD, Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, had recorded 77 mm of rain in just six hours, between 2:30 am and 8:30 am.