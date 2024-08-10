Delhi Police identifies 11 gangs involved in growing menace of extortion & shootings

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has identified eleven gangs involved in a spree of extortions calls, threats to businessmen, shootings and killings in the national capital region in the past few months, official sources said.

In an interstate meeting held at the Delhi Police headquarters on Wednesday, the force’s chief Sanjay Arora raised the issue of the growing menace of the gangs. Officers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan also attended the meeting.

The police commissioner directed the officers to control the gangs by invoking Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and other stringent local laws wherever applicable. MCOCA is also applicable in Delhi.

Arora has instructed officers to monitor minors linked with gangsters and track social media to keep tabs on their activities.

The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang, led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar, emerged in Punjab following the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022. Rohit Godara, a member, claimed responsibility for the killing of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and the gang has also issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Himanshu Bhau, at just 22, runs a crime syndicate based in Europe while suspected to be in Spain or Portugal. Hailing from Haryana’s Rohtak, Bhau faces over 50 charges including murder and extortion. His associates were involved in shootings at a luxury car showroom and a Burger King in Delhi.

Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, a 32-year-old gangster wanted in Haryana and Delhi, is believed to be in the UK. He is a main suspect in the killing of INLD Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee, while his brother Jyoti Sangwan is in Tihar Jail.

Manjeet Mahal, previously a henchman of the Anup-Balraj gang, was active in the late 90s and early 2000s. Mahal, currently in Tihar Jail, is connected to several murders and his gang continues to target rivals.

After Jitender Gogi’s death in September 2021, Sampat Nehra took charge of the Gogi gang. Now in a Punjab jail, Nehra is instrumental in recruiting young gang members.

The Kaushal Gang, led by Kaushal Chaudhary, is a rival to the Bishnoi gang and faces multiple murder and extortion charges. Neeraj Faridpuria’s gang, infamous for extorting businessmen in Haryana, is also wanted for the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.

Neeraj Bawana, currently jailed in Tihar, leads his gang from behind bars, extorting money from businesses in Delhi and Haryana. Sunil Maan, alias Tillu Tajpuria, was murdered by the Gogi gang in May 2023, leading his members to seek revenge.

Jailed gangster Hashim Baba, suspected of being behind the recent shooting at Delhi’s GTB hospital, faces 16 criminal cases, including murder. He was previously a sharpshooter for the Nassir gang. The Nassir-Irfan gang, engaged in illegal betting and gambling in trans-Yamuna areas, continues to vie for dominance in the criminal underworld.