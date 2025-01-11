Delhi Police hosts seminar on election expenditure monitoring

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has organised a half-day seminar on Election Expenditure Monitoring, on Friday, at the Academy for Smart Policing in Chanakyapuri, Delhi.

The seminar aimed to enhance collaboration between the Delhi Police, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Income Tax Department, and other enforcement agencies ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly

Election 2025.

Senior officials shared insights on the seizure of inducement items like cash and drugs, discussing best practices and the latest strategies. In his concluding remarks, State Police Nodal Officer Shri Devesh Chandra Srivastava emphasized the importance of coordination for a peaceful, free, and fair election.