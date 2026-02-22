Delhi Police hosts Kavyanjali at Red Fort

New Delhi: The Delhi Police hosted Kavyanjali at the Red Fort as part of Police Week celebrations. The Kavi Sammelan, named “Kavyanjali”, was held at the Red Fort forecourt on Friday evening as part of Police Week celebrations, which are taking place from February 16 to 22, 2026. Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha was the chief guest for the occasion. In his opening remarks, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma emphasised the need for the Delhi Police to provide security and maintain law and order in a large metropolis like Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner Golchha greeted everyone on the occasion of Delhi Police Week and paid homage to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. He said that the occasion provides an opportunity to celebrate the commitment of police personnel and to reaffirm the bond between the police and the public. He reiterated that security is a collective responsibility.