Delhi Police hosts interstate coordination meeting for I-Day

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police organised an Interstate Coordination meeting at its headquarters on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Sanjay Arora, brought together senior officers from various states and central agencies to discuss and strategise on security measures.



Attendees included representatives from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, J&K, and central agencies such as NIA, NCB, SIB, and NATGRID. Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner of Police/Technology, Principal Intelligence Officer/Operations, and heads of various divisions were also present.

The meeting focused on sharing intelligence related to terror threats, anti-terror measures, and the surveillance of suspicious elements. Officers discussed the challenges posed by paragliders, drones, and other flying objects and the need for advanced information on any suspicious movements. The issue of interstate gangs operating in the NCR, the supply of illegal firearms and narcotics, and traffic restrictions during the Independence Day celebrations were also addressed.

Commissioner Arora highlighted the importance of tracing and verifying recently released criminals, especially those with a terrorist or radical background.

He underscored the need to prevent firearm smuggling, urged quick information sharing for timely action, and directed checks on vehicle modification workshops and couriers with non-specific addresses.

He also emphasised the verification of Bangladeshi criminals and the need for ACP/SHO-level meetings with neighbouring states to combat organised crimes such as drug trafficking, financial crimes, and cybercrimes.

The Commissioner appreciated the cooperation of neighbouring states’ police forces and called for increased vigilance against any elements that might disrupt the national festival. He urged the extensive use of human intelligence to monitor suspicious activities and anticipate any subversive actions.