Delhi Police hosts awareness session on cyber crime

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, GNCTD and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), organised a virtual awareness session on cyber crime for teachers and school children on Saturday at Adarsh Auditorium, Police headquarters, Delhi, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm under the banner Cyber Samvaad: 2.0. Lakhs of students and their teachers from over 1000 government and private schools joined the session in hybrid mode from their respective school locations. In addition, around 250 students and teachers from NDMC schools attended the programme in person at the Adarsh Auditorium, PHQ. The session began with a welcome address by Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, PRO, Delhi Police, who expressed gratitude towards the director, Directorate of Education, GNCTD of Delhi, Chairman, NDMC, and Director, I4C for their cooperation and support.