Delhi Police honour officers & civilian at Republic Day event

NEW DELHI: The Outer District of Delhi Police marked the 77th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution with a formal ceremony that combined solemn observance with recognition of exemplary service by police personnel and acts of civilian bravery.



The programme commenced with the hoisting of the National Flag with full ceremonial honours, symbolising the sovereignty and unity of the nation. This was followed by the National Anthem, as officers and staff stood in disciplined formation,

reflecting solidarity, professionalism and respect for constitutional values.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the Guard of Honour led by Woman Assistant Sub-Inspector Rekha, with women police personnel forming a prominent part of the contingent. Their poised and dignified presence underscored the expanding leadership role of women in the force and reaffirmed Delhi Police’s commitment to gender equality, empowerment and inclusive growth. The moment was widely appreciated as a reflection of the evolving strength and professionalism of women officers serving on the frontlines.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma emphasised the enduring relevance of the Constitution, the importance of national unity, and the responsibility of the police to uphold the rule of law while serving the public with integrity. He commended the dedication and tireless efforts of personnel in ensuring public safety.

During the ceremony, commendation certificates and rewards were presented to officers, staff members and a civilian for exemplary service during 2025 and 2026. Among those honoured was Akash Aggarwal of Bahadurgarh, who was felicitated for bravely confronting two miscreants attempting to rob him and apprehending one suspect before handing him over to the police.

The programme concluded with tea and refreshments, fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the resolve of Delhi Police to serve the nation with courage, dedication and respect for constitutional values.