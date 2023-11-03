Delhi Police holds events for communal harmony

New Delhi: The Delhi Police undertook a series of events aimed at promoting communal harmony and unity on the occasion of National Unity Day, celebrated every year on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.



The celebration kicked off with the unveiling of a statue of Sardar Patel at Patel Nagar Police Station by the Commissioner of Police.

The festivities continued on November 1, 2023, with the Central District Police of Delhi hosting a range of functions and initiatives to reinforce the message of unity within the community.

One of the significant highlights of the event was the constitution of the “NSS- Nagrik Samanvay Samiti” (Citizen Coordination Committee) and the release of its informative leaflet.

The committee, formed under the “VISHWAS” community policing initiative of Central District, comprises members from diverse communities and various walks of life. It aims to foster communal harmony and serve as a safety valve in times of distress, while also providing a platform for spirited citizens to voice their concerns and work towards their resolution.

Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order (Zone-I) of Delhi, presided over the function at the auditorium of Mata Sundri College. During the event, he unveiled the NSS leaflet and urged the gathering to work with enthusiasm and dedication to achieve the set targets through this initiative.

Parmaditya, Joint Commissioner of Police of Delhi, Central Range, also graced the occasion and motivated NSS members and Team Central to strive for the betterment of society.