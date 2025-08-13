Delhi Police Head Constable arrested for Rs 15,000 bribe

NEW DELHI: The Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police has arrested Head Constable Vijay Singh, posted at Bindapur Police Station, for accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe from a wellness product sales business owner in Dwarka Mor. The arrest followed a complaint by a Rama Park resident who alleged that Singh visited his office claiming there was a complaint against him and demanded Rs 15,000 per month as illegal gratification. Under pressure, the complainant initially paid Rs 15,000, but the officer later demanded an additional Rs 30,000, citing pending dues for two months.

Distressed, the businessman approached the Vigilance Branch at Barakhamba Road. After verifying the allegations, a trap was set on August 8 at the Market Complex near the Police Booth in Dwarka Mor.

Singh was caught accepting the tainted Rs 15,000 and arrested on the spot. The money was recovered, and an FIR was registered at PS Vigilance under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 9.

Produced before the Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court, Singh was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody. Officials urged the public to report bribery cases through the

Vigilance Helpline 1064.