Delhi Police granted metro access with weapons during emergency

NEW DELHI: In a first, the Delhi Police personnel equipped with weapons will be seen travelling on metro trains during emergency situations, aimed at circumventing traffic congestion and ensuring swift arrival at critical locations, officials revealed on Friday.

According to official sources, the Delhi Police received approval for this initiative following a recent meeting with the representatives from the Delhi Metro Rail Coorporation (DMRC) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for security checks at metro stations.

Presently, the Delhi Police personnel are not allowed to travel in metro with weapons. However, a Delhi Police officer disclosed that the final opertaional details, outlined in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), have been chalked out, with the potential for implementation prior to the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. “We have obtained approval for travelling in the metro with weapons during crisis or law and order situations from the DMRC. On April 16, a meeting was held with all the stake holders, including the DMRC and CISF, regarding the matter,” the officer stated. Explaining further, theofficer said a group of personnel can travel without the token, provided their in-charge or head inform the DMRC in advance, furnishing details of the personnel and the purpose of the journey. A coach might be dedicated to the personnel depending on the situation, he said. “The journey will be on payment basis and each travelling personnel will be wearing the uniform,” the officer added.

Citing an example of riot-like situation where extra force is required, their movement in large numbers in buses becomes difficult due to heavy traffic in Delhi, the officer said. Sometime it even takes more than an hour to reach from one district to another, he said.

The metro line has spread to almost every part of Delhi and it can be utilised in saving the time to reach the spot at the time of crisis, he added.

Another police officer said, as per the plan,

transportation will be provided to the force for ‘pick and drop’ from metro stations to reach the spot. This also includes the movement of paramilitary personnel, if they are to be deployed in the national capital during emergencies.

Delhi has witnessed communal riots in Trilokpuri and North-East of Delhi, in 2014 and 2020, respectively.