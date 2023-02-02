Delhi Police gets Rs 11,932 cr, up by 15.22% from last year

The Delhi Police received a hike of 15.22 per cent in the Union Budget for FY 23-24 among the total Home Ministry’s Budget. The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 11,932.03 crore in comparison to Rs 10,355.29 crore given in FY 2022-23.

The allocation is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by the city police such as developing traffic and communication networks in NCR Mega Cities and model traffic systems, upgradation or expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, etc. This also includes traffic management in the city. The Budget allocation includes the office building and residential building projects by Delhi Police, schemes for the safety of women — for transfer of funds to the Nirbhaya Fund in the public account and expenditures, cyber crime prevention against women and children, schemes for the safety of women implemented by the city police.

This further includes the emergency response support system — for the ‘Emergency Response Support System’, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for meeting expenditures on Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. Also, the inter-operable criminal justice system, the Union Budget for FY 23-24 mentioned.

This further includes the modernisation of prisons. Meanwhile, the total security Budget has been allocated around Rs 1,27,756.74 crore.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget for 2023-24.