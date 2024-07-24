Delhi Police gets Rs 11,400 crore

NEW DELHI: In the Union Budget for the 2024–25 financial year, Delhi Police has been granted Rs 11,400 crore. Out of this, Rs 270 crore is earmarked for infrastructure development, including the construction of office and residential buildings.



The Union Budget 2024 was presented twice this year due to the Lok Sabha elections. The interim Budget, presented on February 1, allocated Rs 11,397 crore to the Capital Police, which was a 4.5 percent decrease (Rs 535 crore less) compared to the previous year’s allocation. In the 2023–2024 financial year, Delhi Police initially received a Budget of Rs 11,932.03 crore, later revised to Rs 12,128 crore.

The Delhi Police is tasked with maintaining law and order in the national Capital, including traffic management. An official explained, “The provision is for routine expenses and various schemes, such as developing traffic and communication networks in NCR megacities, enhancing the model traffic system, upgrading communication infrastructure, training programmes, adopting the latest technology, and installing traffic signals.”

Of the total Budget, Rs 10,291.28 crore will cover establishment-related expenses. The capital expenditure of Rs 889.08 crore includes Rs 220.48 crore for police infrastructure development, emphasising the construction of office and residential buildings to improve housing satisfaction. Last year, Rs 270 crore was also allocated for infrastructure.

Historically, Delhi Police was reorganised just before India’s independence in 1947, doubling its strength. Following the partition, an influx of refugees led to a rise in crime, necessitating an increase in police strength. On February 16, 1948, the first Inspector General of Police was appointed, and by 1951, the force grew to around 8,000 personnel. By 1961, the strength had risen to over 12,000.

Today, Delhi Police has a sanctioned strength of 83,762 officers, organised into 6 ranges, 15 districts, and 209 police stations, making it one of the largest metropolitan police forces in the world, surpassing those of London, Paris, New York, and Tokyo.