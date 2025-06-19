Delhi Police gets demolition notice for unauthorised construction

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued a notice to the Delhi Police, directing it to vacate what it termed as ‘unauthorised construction’ within the premises of the Jaitpur Police Station in south east Delhi to facilitate demolition proceedings, officials said on Wednesday.

In a vacation notice dated May 26, the civic body stated that it had determined an unauthorised structure had been erected on the premises adjoining the Green Valley Public School, Hari Nagar Extension, Jaitpur — identified as the site of the Jaitpur Police Station. “It has been established that unauthorised construction has been carried out in P. No, adjoining Green Valley Public School, Hari Nagar Extension, Jaitpur/Known no Police Station Jaitpur, New Delhi for which order of demolition has already been passed under Section 343(1) of the DMC Act, 1957…,” the official order read.

An order for demolition was passed under Section 343(1) of the DMC Act, 1957, the notice stated, further directing that the premises be vacated within 15 days of receipt of the order.

The MCD warned that if the premises are not vacated within the specified time, demolition or sealing actions will be taken at the “risk and cost of the owner/builder/occupier.” According to police sources, the notice was received at the police station on June 3. Despite multiple attempts, the MCD has not

given any response.