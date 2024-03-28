Delhi Police foils WFH scam

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four individuals associated with a cyber fraud syndicate, which exploited Telegram for deceiving unsuspecting victims. The police became aware of the fraudulent activities following a complaint filed at Cyber Police Station in South Delhi.

The arrested accused were identified as Ajay, also known as Aju Banshkar, the son of Puran Lal Banshkar from Mavai, Teh. Tikamgarh Dehat, Delhi; Ishu, the son of the late Anil, residing in JJ Colony Raghubir Nagar, Delhi; Dilip Kumar, the son of Rajender Prasad, residing in Ramdutt Enclave, Uttam Nagar, Delhi; and Vikas Ahuja, the son of Girish Kr Ahuja, residing in Tikona Park, Laxmi

Nagar, Delhi. The police investigation unveiled a complex scheme involving mule accounts and fraudulent transactions totaling around Rs 6 crore, linked to two AU Bank accounts.

Vikas Ahuja, described as the mastermind behind the operation, holds an MBA in Marketing from IP University and has a banking background.

The arrests followed an extensive investigation prompted by a complaint from Manish Kumar Meena, who became a victim of the syndicate’s work-from-home scam. Utilising Telegram, the fraudsters convinced their targets to relinquish significant sums of money by promising job opportunities that never materialised.

It was discovered that the accused managed to siphon off over Rs 5 lakh from Meena, exploiting two AU Bank accounts associated with Dhanush Enterprises and V V Traders for illegal transactions.

The police operation resulted in the confiscation of nine mobile phones, ten bank passbooks/cheque books, and four ATM cards, shedding light on the scale of the syndicate’s activities.

The accused individuals, including Ajay Banshkar, Ishu, Dilip Kumar, and Vikas Ahuja, were found to have employed various deceptive tactics, from establishing fake companies to orchestrating elaborate bank frauds.

Further inquiries linked eleven additional complaints to the syndicate, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of their activities.