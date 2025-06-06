Delhi Police foil escape, nab trio in broad daylight killing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two shooters and a conspirator for the broad daylight brutal murder of a 30-year-old man near the CDR Chowk bus stop on May 15. The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Mehrauli Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Arun Lohia (30).The accused have been identified as Deepak (31), Yogesh (30) and Ajay (27), all residents of Aya Nagar, Delhi. According to the police, two shooters, Deepak and Yogesh, were arrested after a brief but intense exchange of gunfire, while a third accused, Ajay, believed to be the conspirator, was later apprehended with an illegal firearm. The murder occurred around 12:45 pm when the victim, Arun Lohia, was gunned down near a bus stop in broad daylight.

The assailants fled, and Arun was declared dead upon arrival at Fortis Hospital. An FIR under BNS sections 103(1), 109(1), 3(5), and 61(2) was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station. With the case’s gravity in mind, a dedicated joint team was formed under the supervision of ACP Operations and Mehrauli. Through the analysis of CCTV footage, electronic surveillance, and ground-level intelligence, the team identified and tracked the suspects. The relentless 19-day investigation culminated on the night of June 4–5, when both shooters were spotted near the Chirag Delhi–Khanpur corridor. Around 3 am, the accused were intercepted while fleeing on a motorcycle. They attempted to escape by driving onto the footpath but fell. When confronted, they opened fire on police officers. Despite warning shots, they continued shooting, injuring no officers but prompting a controlled retaliatory response. Both were shot in the legs and subdued. HC Kamal Prakash’s bulletproof vest saved him from a direct hit. Both were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. Police recovered two automatic pistols (.25 mm and 9 mm), a .32 bore pistol, 12 live cartridges, 6 empty cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the crime. On further leads, Ajay was arrested near Pushp Vihar with a country-made pistol and three live cartridges. Deepak and Yogesh have prior criminal records in Fatehpur Beri, with charges ranging from robbery to attempted murder. Police commended the courage and swift coordination of the team, and rewards for exemplary service are underway.