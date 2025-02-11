Delhi Police foil child trafficking scheme

New Delhi: The Railway Unit of Delhi Police has successfully dismantled an interstate child trafficking network, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the safe recovery of two kidnapped infants.

The police were informed about the infants through a complaint registered at the New Delhi Railways Station Police Station.

According to the police, the operation was triggered by the abduction of a two-and-a-half-year-old child from New Delhi Railway Station (NDRS) in October 2024.

The victim’s mother filed a complaint on October 17, 2024, reporting that her son had been taken while they were sleeping at NDRS.

Surveillance footage revealed a woman abducting the child and leaving in an auto-rickshaw. Further investigation connected this case to a similar incident from July 2023, where a three-year-old child had been kidnapped under identical circumstances.

Both children were dropped off at the Badarpur-Faridabad border by the same suspect, a lead that helped trace the kidnappers.

On January 21, another case emerged involving the abduction of a four-month-old infant from the Food Court Waiting Hall at NDRS. This prompted the Railway Unit to intensify its efforts, using a combination of CCTV surveillance, digital forensics, and human intelligence operations to uncover the network.

The investigation revealed that the traffickers were part of a well-organized operation supplying abducted children to childless couples through fraudulent adoption schemes.

The arrested individuals include a woman who physically kidnapped the children, her husband who managed logistics and finances, a clerk who forged adoption documents, and a self-proclaimed doctor who facilitated illegal adoptions by misrepresenting the children as abandoned.

Their coordinated efforts were designed to deceive adoptive families, presenting the trafficked children as legitimate through forged papers and false medical reports.

Through strategic raids and surveillance, police identified the traffickers and apprehended them, leading to the rescue of two infants.

One child was found in Ghaziabad, and the other in Paharganj, Delhi, both of whom were intended for illegal adoption by families seeking children.

The arrested individuals are now in judicial custody, and investigations are ongoing to uncover other victims and accomplices.

The case has highlighted the intricate and deceptive methods employed by the traffickers, which involved targeting vulnerable children in public places, forging legal documents, and exploiting medical channels to facilitate illegal adoptions.

The Delhi Police Railway Unit has issued a public advisory urging vigilance in crowded areas and emphasizing the importance of legal adoption procedures.