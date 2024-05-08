Delhi Police files FIR for attempted murder against unknown assailants

NEW DELHI: Seven individuals were injured during a gunfire attack at the Fusion Cars showroom in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Monday Night.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at Tilak Nagar Police Station.

According to the Police, the incident occurred around 7:30 PM, triggered by two assailants who fired multiple shots both inside the showroom, in the air, and on the glass entrance door of the showroom.

The Delhi Police were quick to respond to the situation following a distress call received through the Police Control Room (PCR) at the Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers found that the bullets had shattered the showroom’s glass doors and windows, causing injuries to seven staff members due to the flying glass. Fortunately, there were no bullet injuries reported among the victims.

The crime scene was thoroughly inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and the mobile crime team from Delhi Police, who gathered evidence crucial for their investigation. An FIR has been registered under relevant legal provisions, marking the beginning of a detailed inquiry led by a dedicated team from the Tilak Nagar Police Station to locate and apprehend the perpetrators. Preliminary investigations suggest that the shots were fired aimlessly towards the glass and in the air, causing panic but thankfully no life-threatening injuries.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment, and their conditions are stable.

The motive behind the shooting at the Delhi car showroom remains unknown.

Police continue their investigation, promising updates as they delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the incident.