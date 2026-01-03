Delhi Police file FIR after govt accuses AAP of spreading misinformation

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR following a complaint by the Directorate of Education, flagging the alleged misinformation being spread on social media over a circular to appoint nodal officers for matters related to stray dogs.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government decided to act against the “false information” being spread on the issue by Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Education (DoE) filed a formal complaint with the police, demanding legal action into the matter.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 353 (1) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, false information, rumour, or report, including through electronic means) and 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, if rioting be committed) of the BNS, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said Kejriwal had earlier posted a message on social media claiming that Delhi’s teachers were being asked to count stray dogs instead of teaching children.

“A police complaint was lodged on Thursday regarding the tweet,” he said.

Alleging that AAP leaders were deliberately misleading the public, Sood said the party would start portraying itself as a victim after the filing of the FIR.

The complaint submitted at the Civil Lines police station said there is “circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social media platforms by unknown/mischievous persons regarding an alleged direction that school teachers are required to count stray dogs”. “It has been seen that deliberate attempts have been made for spreading false and fabricated news with mala fide intent, causing confusion and panic among teachers and school staff, damage to the reputation of the Education Department and disruption of public order and trust in government institutions,” the complaint read, adding that there has been a breach of social responsibility.

The DoE said there has been no mention of counting of stray dogs in its circular.

“In this regard, the Education Department has also officially clarified... that no such directions have ever been issued by the Directorate of Education.

“Further, impersonation of some individuals as a teacher counting stray dogs has also been seen on social media, which needs to be immediately investigated, and appropriate legal and criminal action should be taken,” the complaint read.

The government has also shared a list of social media handles spreading false information.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Sood held up a small card bearing AAP’s symbol with the words “victim card” written on it at the press conference.

He said it was part of the party’s political strategy.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is free to continue its shoot and scoot politics on social media, but we will take all legal action from our side,” he said.

Reading out a circular issued by the education department on the appointment of a nodal officer in schools to coordinate matters related to stray dogs, Sood said there was no mention of teachers being assigned any duty in this regard.

“There is no role given to school teachers in matters related to stray dogs,” the minister added.