Delhi Police enhances tech & training for new Criminal Laws

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police is all set to implement the three criminal laws in the national capital starting July 1, with the completion of training of 25,000 personnel, officials said on Thursday.

It has also launched a dedicated application - ‘E Pramaan’ - for carrying out procedures under the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) to help its personnel record videos and audio of search and seizures related to the crime, they said.

This app, being handled by the crime branch, will help them to directly feed the content to the police record which will help in the further investigations, they added.

According to a senior police officer, all the FIRs of the cases lodged on and after July 1 will be registered under section 173 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in place of section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The sections under Indian Penal Code (IPC) will replaced by BNS (Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita) and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 by BSA, according to the new criminal laws, the officer said.

Delhi Police has imparted training to its 25,000 personnel from the ranks of assistant sub-inspectors and inspectors to assistant commissioners of police (ACP) and deputy commissioners of police (DCP), who are responsible for registering the FIRs and conducting investigations.

According to officials, Delhi Police is among the first force in the country which started training its personnel regarding the new criminal laws.

In January this year, a 14-member committee was constituted to study the laws and prepare the study material for its personnel. The committee was led by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprised DCP Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar and other ACP, inspector and SI ranks officers.

The training will continue to be imparted to their lower subordinates at district and police stations level, another officer said.

For cases lodged by June 30 with FIRs registered from July 1, applicable CrPC and IPC sections will be used, an officer explained.

For example, a cheating incident on June 29 reported after July 1 will be investigated under IPC and CrPC. Charge sheets for pre-July 1 cases follow CrPC; post-July 1, BNSS procedures apply. Delhi police have distributed booklets detailing old and corresponding new sections under BNSS and BNS.

Dummy FIRs and trial investigations have been conducted. New laws include zero FIRs, mandatory forensic inspections for severe cases, community service punishments, and MCOCA for small syndicates. Delhi has 15 districts and 200 police stations with 95,000 personnel.