Delhi Police dismantles ‘Irani Gang’ targeting senior citizens

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled the “Irani Gang,” known for targeting senior citizens in gold thefts across various cities. An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police about the location of the gang members.



The arrested accused were identified as Hafiz Hussain (38), Mohamad (35), Tabraj Jakhir (40), and Nasir Hafiz Khan alias Sameer Khan (40), all residents of Hazrat Nijjamuddin Basti, Delhi.

The operation was the result of intensive manual and technical surveillance.

The culprits were apprehended on May 9, near Kamla Market in Central Delhi, following a tip-off about their whereabouts. Recovered items include seven gold bangles and a gold chain with a locket.