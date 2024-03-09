Delhi Police dismantles immigration fraud network, arrest key agent

New Delhi: Delhi’s IGI Airport Police team has arrested an agent involved in an immigration fraud.



The police received the information about the agent through an anonymous source at the IGI Airport Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Bhavesh Bapodara (34) son of Ram Bhai resident of Mill Para, Porbandar, Gujarat.

According to the Police, the operation unfolded when a passenger, identified as Gurpreet Singh from Punjab, was detained at IGI Airport on February 5, 2023, after arriving from the UK via Bahrain.

Singh, who attempted to pass through immigration with a Portuguese passport issued in the name of Mekhi Bicu, was found to have used forged documents to masquerade as a Portuguese national.

The discovery led to the registration of FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act at the IGI Airport Police Station, marking the beginning of an extensive investigation. During interrogation, Singh disclosed his connection to Bapodara, who had allegedly facilitated the acquisition of the fake Portuguese passport for a sum of 10 lakh rupees.

Bapodara, who claimed to be a ticketing agent, had previously ventured to the UK in 2009, where he was reportedly involved with a network of agents engaged in similar fraudulent activities.

Further investigation revealed Bapodara’s involvement in a case of a forged marriage certificate intended to secure a UK visa for another individual, Merkhi alias Kana Karavadara.

The UK Embassy rejected the application, citing previous similar attempts, which eventually led authorities to Bapodara’s operation.

A dedicated team, under the supervision of ACP IGI Airport and led by Inspector Vijender Rana, was assembled to track down Bapodara.

Despite initial challenges, they successfully apprehended him in Delhi, after which he confessed to his crimes and his method of operation.