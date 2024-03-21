Delhi Police dismantles counterfeit washing powder racket

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s District Investigation Unit has uncovered and dismantled a ring involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit washing powder branded as the renowned company ‘Surf Excel’ by Hindustan Unilever Ltd.



The police became aware of the scheme through a complaint registered by the representative of Hindustan Unilever Limited. The arrested accused was identified as Shyamu (29), son of Shiv Saran Gupta, residing in Nausara, Jalalabad, Shahjanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, the operation stemmed from a complaint lodged by a representative of Hindustan Unilever Limited, which alerted them to the illicit manufacturing and distribution activities.

Under the supervision of ACP Subhash Chand of the Delhi Police, a specialized team launched an extensive investigation, resulting in a successful raid and seizure. During the raid, Delhi Police officials arrested the accused, uncovering a large-scale operation. The authorities confiscated 11,640 packets of the counterfeit product, along with 1,470 kg of raw material powder used for production of the counterfeit detergent. Additionally, the raid resulted in the recovery of two packaging, sealing, and filling machines, and a Tata Ace vehicle, employed for transporting the counterfeit goods.

The individuals involved in this illegal activity confessed to manufacturing and distributing the spurious washing powder throughout Delhi, NCR, and Uttar Pradesh, motivated by a desire to maintain his lavish lifestyle.

The case was filed under sections 63/65 of the Copyright Act at Bhajanpura Police Station, representing a critical stride towards combating the proliferation of counterfeit products in the market.