Delhi Police develops ‘100-Day Action Plan’ under Modi 3.0

NEW DELHI: In response to directives from the newly formed central government, the Delhi Police is crafting a comprehensive “100-Day Action Plan.” This initiative follows a call from the central authorities for all ministries and departments to finalise their operational strategies for the initial 100 days of PM Modi’s third term in office.



Sources indicate that Delhi Police Chief Sanjay Arora has instructed all unit heads to submit their “100-Day Action Plans” by June 14. These plans will subsequently be forwarded to the Union Home Ministry for review.

A letter from the Delhi Police Headquarters to all special and joint commissioners requested detailed action plans from their divisions. The special commissioners and joint commissioners have been actively engaging in discussions and meetings to draft their submissions, according to a senior police official.

The proposed action plans encompass a variety of initiatives, such as the implementation of three new criminal laws, the installation of CCTV cameras, the incorporation of advanced technologies in investigations, and the construction of new facilities for certain police posts and stations. Additionally, the launch of ‘safe city’ projects aims to enhance the safety of women and children in Delhi.

The headquarters has categorised the plans into three sections:

Ongoing initiatives that can be completed within the next 100 days.

New initiatives are to be commenced and completed within the 100-day timeframe.

Long-term initiatives will be initiated within the next 100 days, pending approval from the relevant authorities.

The letter emphasised that the “100-Day Action Plan” must be submitted by June 14, as mandated by the Delhi Police Commissioner.

District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCsP) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACsP) have also forwarded their plans to their department heads. The law and order responsibilities of the Delhi Police are divided between Zone I and Zone II, each overseen by special commissioners.

Units such as the Special Cell, Crime Branch, Traffic, PCR (Police Control Room), Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) are also under the supervision of special commissioners who report directly to the Police Chief.

These zones and units are further segmented into ranges managed by joint commissioners.