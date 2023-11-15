Delhi Police Detains Suspect from Bihar in Deepfake Video Case Involving Actress Rashmika Mandanna

Delhi Police has taken a suspect into custody from Bihar in connection with the case of the online viral deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna. The Cyber wing of Delhi Police had registered a case last week related to the video. Following the circulation of a deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on social media, Delhi Police had filed an FIR against unknown individuals.

According to a report the Delhi Police registered the case under sections related to forgery and causing damage to reputation in the FIR. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell is currently investigating the case. It's worth noting that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also requested police action against the culprits.

According to a reliable source the accused, in the initial investigation, claimed to have created the video for personal entertainment. The accused stated that they had created a deepfake video featuring Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. During the police investigation, it was revealed that the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna also included the face of an actress named Zara Patel, who resides in England. The accused had superimposed Rashmika's face on Zara Patel's, making it initially difficult to discern the manipulation.

After the deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna went viral, Delhi Police filed an FIR against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The DCW has issued a notice to the police regarding the video. The Indian government had earlier clarified legal provisions and penalties related to deepfake content on social media platforms. Rashmika Mandanna has expressed concern about the manipulated video, and various personalities have voiced support for her.

Further, the Delhi Police contacted Meta to obtain the URL of the responsible account for sharing Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video on social media. The police are also gathering information about those sharing the fake video. The deepfake video, suspected to have been created using artificial intelligence, went viral last week, leading to the registration of an FIR in the case, with a team of officials assigned to investigate the matter.