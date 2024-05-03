Delhi Police detains and deports nine foreign nationals in visa crackdown

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has sent nine illegally staying foreign nationals for deportation in the month of April, as part of a continuing effort to enforce immigration laws.



According to the Police, these individuals, found to be overstaying their visas in India, were taken into custody across various locations in Dwarka, including the police stations of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, and the district’s Anti-Narcotics unit.

The deportation proceedings began after the foreign nationals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued the deportation orders.

Subsequently, they were transferred to a detention center pending their deportation.

The individuals involved hail from Uzbekistan and Nigeria, indicating the broad scope of the operation aimed at clamping down on illegal residents.

Details of the operation reveal a concerted effort by the Dwarka police under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Dwarka District.

The crackdown was a result of a strategic initiative taken in March to develop intelligence on foreign nationals residing illegally in the area.

The effort involves various operation units and police stations throughout the district, which are highly motivated and sensitized to identify and apprehend those violating immigration laws.

Among those detained were Zilola Akhmedova (28), from Uzbekistan, and multiple Nigerian nationals including Michael Egbunike (39), and Kingsley Okey (49).

Others, such as Frank Chinedu (34), and Sunday Ikechukwu (36), were also nabbed during the crackdown.

The list extends to individuals like Paul Chukwuma Osita, Onyebuchi Anthony, Hilary Chukwunoso Okosime, and Evaristus Elochukwu, all of whom lacked the required legal documentation to justify their prolonged stay in India.

The action by the Dwarka police team of the Delhi Police is part of broader measures to ensure compliance with India’s immigration policies.

Illegal residency has been a growing concern in the region, prompting authorities to intensify their scrutiny of foreigners living in the district without valid visas.