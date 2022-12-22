Delhi Police destroys 2,800 kg of drugs worth over Rs 1,500 cr

New Delhi: Under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' launched by the MHA, the Delhi Police destroyed a big consignment of 2,883 kg of drugs seized in the last seven years on Wednesday, said Delhi police.



The disposal procedure of drugs was carried out in the Biomedical Waste Treatment Plant built in Outer Delhi's Nilothi village, they said. The estimated cost of these prohibited drugs in the international market is more than Rs 1,513 crore. The disposal procedure was completed in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and members of the disposal committees.

The L-G started burning them by putting the first batch of drugs in the furnace. Joint teams of the Crime Branch and Special Cell of Delhi Police, which had seized these drugs in different cases, were also present on the occasion.

The Lt Governor expressed his satisfaction over the efforts being undertaken by the Delhi Police to curb the drug menace in the Capital. "Under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, effective action is being taken against the drugs traffickers by Delhi Police. Besides this, disposal of the seized drugs is also an indispensable part of this movement," L-G Saxena mentioned.

L-G Delhi VK Saxena said that this is the first time in the history of Delhi Police that drugs are being destroyed in such a huge quantity. A campaign is being run in the country under the chairmanship of the Honorable Home Minister. The name of the campaign is drug-free India. Crime Branch and Special Cell arrested many smugglers in this campaign and recovered these drugs from their possession.

"Drugs are secretly sent to India from neighbouring countries so that the youth of the country can be addicted to drugs. But from the beginning of this drug-free India campaign, there will be a big lesson against the drug mafia," the L-G said.

Amit Singh, Environmental Engineer of Biomedical Waste Treatment Plant, said that the drugs seized by the Delhi Police so far are being disposed of in two incinerator machines. "Around 250 kg of drugs will be destroyed in 1 hour and all the drugs will be destroyed in about 5 to 6 hours under the pressure of 800 degrees Celsius temperature. There are seven high-quality air purifier filters installed here that consumed toxic fumes and keep the environment fresh," Singh said

These drugs include a total quantity of 2,372.830 kg ganja, 213.697 kg heroin/smack, 22.378 kg crude heroin, 4 kg Ketamine, 05 kg Pseudoephedrine, 26.161 kg charas, 3.4 grams LSD, 204 grams cocaine, 32 tabs of Addiso-KN, 39 bottles Pakvil, 238.652 kg psychotropic substances. These drugs were seized in a total of 65 cases registered from 2015 to 2022. A total of 154 accused persons were arrested, related to inter-state drug trafficking operations of the Crime Branch and Special Cell of Delhi Police.