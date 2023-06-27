Delhi Police destroy around 16 tons of illegal drugs

New Delhi: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the Delhi Police on Monday organised an event where they destroyed approximately 16 tons of illegal drugs and psychotropic substances that had been seized by the police.



The programme was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the SSI Industrial Area on GTK Road in New Delhi.

The majority of the drugs had been seized by the Crime Branch and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora, Members of Parliament from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi, Harshvardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Rambir Singh Vidhuri, Pravesh Saheb Singh Verma, Gautam Gambhir, and Hansraj Hans. Additionally, former MP and boxing champion MC Mary Kom, and ex-captain of the Indian women’s hockey team Rani Rampal were also present. Other officials in attendance included the Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Director General of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Additional Secretary of the Revenue Department, the Chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Chief Secretary of Delhi.

The programme aimed to highlight the commitment of the Delhi Police and other stakeholders in combating the drug menace. The destruction of seized drugs sends a strong message against drug abuse and illegal trafficking, emphasising the importance of raising awareness and taking proactive measures to address the issue.