Delhi Police destroy 1,629 kg of illicit drugs worth Rs 3,274 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi Police concluded the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’ campaign with the destruction of over 1,629 kilograms of illicit drugs, valued at approximately Rs 3,274.5 crore in the international market.

The event coincided with the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ and was marked by the presence of senior officials and dignitaries, including the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Held at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in Jahangirpuri, the massive destruction operation included substances like 961.9 kg of Ganja, 542.9 kg of Cocaine, 6 kg of Heroin, 3 kg of Charas, 5.4 kg of Opium, and 18 kg of Alprazolam powder seized by the Crime Branch and Special Cell.

Additional quantities were destroyed by the New Delhi and Rohini police districts, reinforcing the city’s message of zero tolerance toward drug trafficking.

This initiative falls under the broader vision of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As of June 15, Delhi Police has registered 1127 NDPS cases in 2025 alone, arresting 1,439 drug traffickers.

Financial investigations have led to asset seizures worth 7.76 crore rupees, with another 19.03 crore rupees in the process of forfeiture. Action under the PITNDPS Act has been initiated against 28 individuals.

The ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’ (June 12–26) featured several impactful events aimed at awareness and enforcement.

Notably, Operation Kavach 8.0 saw coordinated raids at over 1,040 locations across 15 districts on June 18–19, resulting in hundreds of arrests and the preventive detention of 5,105 individuals.

The campaign also included a grand opening at Central Park, Connaught Place, a teacher workshop attended by over 300 educators, a drug awareness art exhibition at Red Fort on Yoga Day, and a large public event at India Gate featuring Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta and singer Mika Singh.

Training sessions for 382 officers from Delhi Police, NCB, and other enforcement bodies were conducted to strengthen understanding of the NDPS Act and the latest legal frameworks.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force also led sweeping checks across Delhi University campuses with the NCB Canine Squad. Today’s destruction marks the seventh major event by Delhi Police under this campaign, with a cumulative total of over 43,000 kg of drugs destroyed so far, valued at 10,520 crore rupees.

Through public engagement, strict enforcement, and high-level coordination, Delhi Police continues its determined march toward making the capital drug-free by 2027.