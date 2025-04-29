Delhi Police creates green corridor to transfer organ from hospital to airport

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police created a 26-km green corridor for the transportation of an intestine from a hospital in northwest Delhi to the airport for organ transplant, officials said on Wednesday.

The special corridor was created on the request of the Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on Monday to transport a donated intestine to the Delhi airport for its onward transfer to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, they said.

"The 26-km stretch -- from the hospital to Terminal 1 of IGI Airport -- was covered in 30 minutes. The operation was conducted on Monday following active coordination between the traffic control room and various traffic circles, including Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Delhi Cantt and IGI Airport," ACP (Traffic) Satya Vir Katara said.

Green corridors are specially cleared routes created for emergency medical transportation, including organs, to ensure minimal delay.