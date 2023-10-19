Delhi Police crack high-stakes armed dacoity case within 24 hours, 5 arrested

In a remarkable display of efficiency and determination, the Delhi Police arrested five accused in a high-stakes armed dacoity case within 24 hours on Tuesday.

The police received the information through the case registered on Monday at Seemapuri Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Mosin (26), son of Sabir, resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Ashish alias Ganja (29) son of Pappu resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Mosim (22) son of Khalid resident of Mohalla Shah Jamal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Vikas alias DK (34), son of Antram, resident of Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Delhi, and Gulfam alias Shanu (34), son of Saleem, resident of Kardam Puri, New Delhi.

According to the police, the case involved the daring looting of a tempo carrying hosiery material worth around Rs 40 lakh at Apsara Flyover, Dilshad Garden, by unknown culprits who were traveling in an Ertiga car. The perpetrators had also abducted the tempo’s driver and abandoned him in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The investigation was launched promptly, resulting in the arrest of five accused individuals, including two dreaded criminals.

During the course of the investigation, the police team scanned over 200 CCTV within a 25-kilometer radius in Delhi NCR, and local information was meticulously collected.

The team’s relentless work eventually led to the recovery of the looted tempo, along with hosiery materials worth approximately Rs 24 lakh. The team’s investigative prowess further led to the recovery of the Ertiga car and a ‘desi katta’.

They managed to trace and arrest the prime suspect Vikas and his accomplices involved in the robbery.