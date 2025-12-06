Delhi Police crack down on gangsters, 16 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 16 gangsters under a drive against organised crime.

According to the police, the coordinated drive, carried out on the intervening night of December 4 and 5, led to the seizure of 18 pistols, 43 live cartridges, one magazine, five button-actuated knives, over 10.09 lakh rupees in cash, 665 grams of ganja, 122 mobile phones, three two-wheelers, two cars, and two bulletproof vehicles including a Scorpio-N and a Mahindra Thar. The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior officers of the Northern Range with 848 police personnel deployed in a synchronised action across 152 premises and hideouts in Delhi and parts of Haryana. Police said the drive was aimed at dismantling organised gangs involved in extortion, illegal arms possession, drugs, snatching and robbery. The arrested criminals are linked to several notorious gangs including the Gogi Gang, Tillu Tajpuriya Gang, Kala Jatheri Gang, Neetu Dabodhiya Gang, Rajesh Bawania Gang and Sonu Dariyapur Gang. A total of 16 cases under the Arms Act, two under the NDPS Act and two under the Excise Act have been registered. In Outer North district alone, 400 personnel raided 50 locations, arresting members of the Gogi and Tillu gangs and seizing two cars and a bulletproof Scorpio-N. A dramatic chase was also witnessed when Sumit alias Fimmi of the Gogi Gang escaped in a bulletproof vehicle before abandoning it during pursuit in Rohini. In Rohini district, police teams arrested six gang members and seized a bulletproof Mahindra Thar from an associate of the Neetu Dabodhiya gang, along with illegal weapons and ganja.

The North West district police achieved a major breakthrough by arresting a gang involved in large-scale mobile phone snatching and illegal resale.