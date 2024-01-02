Delhi Police crack down on drunk driving during New Year’s Eve festivities

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to ensure public safety, the Delhi Traffic Police launched a comprehensive campaign targeting traffic violations, with a particular focus on curbing instances of driving under the influence during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.



This initiative comes in response to the alarming rise in drunk driving incidents, especially during the night when reduced visibility contributes to road accidents.

During the period from December 30 to December 31, 2023, the Delhi Traffic Police reported a surge in cases across various circles. The highest number of incidents were documented in areas including Aman Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Badarpur, Barakhamba Road, Chanakyapuri, Civil Lines, Delhi Cantt, Defence Colony, Darya Ganj, and Dwarka Circle.

Comparative analysis highlighted hotspots such as Kapashera, Lajpat Nagar, Nangloi, and Sangam Vihar.

Authorities revealed a substantial increase in the issuance of challans, rising from 274 in 2021 to 2129 in 2023 between December 16 and December 31. In the entirety of 2023, a staggering 16,173 cases of drunk driving were registered, underscoring the need for stringent measures to deter repeat offenders and mitigate such violations.

The year-on-year comparison is stark, with 16,173 cases in 2023 compared to 2,225 in 2022, 2,831 in 2021, and 3,986 in 2020. To address this concerning trend, the authorities emphasize the importance of imposing heavy fines and stringent penalties.

Taking a proactive stance, the Delhi Traffic Police deployed special teams to ensure commuter safety and prevent untoward incidents. The special campaign, initiated a day before Christmas, continued until midnight on New Year’s Eve, featuring checks near establishments hosting parties, such as pubs, bars, and hotels.

A dedicated drive against drunk driving, conducted from December 24 to December 31, 2023, revealed significant cases across various circles in Delhi. The top ten circles with the highest number of drunk driving cases in 2023 were Badarpur, Sarita Vihar, Najafgarh, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, Mangol Puri, Nangloi, and Shahdara.

Beyond issuing challans, the Delhi Police is actively engaged in road safety awareness campaigns at educational institutions and major intersections. Various media platforms, including newspapers, Twitter, Facebook, and mobile display vehicles, are being utilised to continuously educate the public about responsible and safe driving practices.