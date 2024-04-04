Delhi Police convenes conference for enhanced security measures ahead of Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: The Security Unit of Delhi Police organised a crucial Conference aimed at fortifying security measures ahead of the imminent General Elections. Presided over by Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the Conference took place at the Conference Hall, Security Headquarters, with senior officers from Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in attendance.



The conference began with an opening address by Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, Protective Security Division, who highlighted the challenges faced by law enforcement in ensuring flawless VIP security during election periods. Pathak also discussed strategies for efficiently managing VIP engagements throughout the election campaign. Various sessions throughout the conference included presentations and discussions led by officers from Delhi Police and CAPFs, covering diverse aspects of security arrangements.

During his speech, Arora emphasised the crucial significance of effective coordination between Delhi Police and CAPFs to ensure comprehensive security for protected individuals during the electoral process. He stressed the importance of security agencies strategising and operating with professionalism and ingenuity to address emergent security threats. Arora further accentuated the necessity for facilitating smooth public interactions with political figures during roadshows and mass contact programs involving high-risk dignitaries, while maintaining safety and security.