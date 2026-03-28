Delhi Police continues to top chart on ‘Pragati Dashboard’ in crime tracking

New Delhi: Delhi Police has retained the top position among all states and Union Territories on the CCTNS Pragati Dashboard, reflecting its performance in technology-driven policing and data management, officials said on Friday.

The force had earlier recorded a perfect score for three consecutive months from October to December last year and continued its strong performance by ranking first in January and February, they said.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) Pragati Dashboard, monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Crime Records Bureau, evaluates states on parameters such as data quality, timeliness, connectivity of police stations and delivery of citizen services.