Delhi Police constable falls victim to cyber fraud, Rs 1.7 lakh lost in reward points scam

NEW DELHI: A recent disclosure has brought to light a case of cyber fraud involving personnel of the Delhi Police. According to the officials the head constable received a call purportedly from a bank, informing the constable about expiring reward points on his card. Consequently, the caller instructed the constable to redeem these points for cash. This led the police personnel to fall victim to a scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 1,70,000.



The deception unfolded with a call to the head constable of the Delhi Police’s Railway Information Cell. Cyber fraudsters posed as agents from a private bank,

informing the head constable that his reward points were nearing expiration and needed to be cashed.

The perpetrator instructed the constable to download an app to facilitate the conversion of reward points into cash. Subsequently, the constable complied and inputted his details into the app. Shortly after, he began receiving messages on his mobile phone indicating deductions from his bank account.

Upon realising that Rs. 1,70,000 had been debited from his account, the constable promptly reported the incident to the police. Following the complaint, the cybercrime team initiated an investigation into the matter.

The Delhi Police advises the public to be wary of unsolicited calls and to verify the authenticity of requests before taking any action, especially concerning financial transactions.